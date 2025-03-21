Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Ganesha advises you to look before you leap. One hasty decision may undo a lot of hard work accomplished over a long period of time. After a tense morning, you may simply want an evening with kids, helping them grow the Dahlias.

Taurus: Love is on the cards, says Ganesha. Your senses are likely to remain highly active today. Stay alert and avoid drifting into your own world at the cost of work. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding with your near and dear ones, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: You have been aching to arrange a family reunion or get-together at your house. Well, today is the perfect day to do it. And why just family? You are also likely to invite some of your close friends and important business associates over to your place. Your spouse will enjoy the company of your loved ones.

Cancer: Today, you will be extremely impulsive and spontaneous, feels Ganesha. You better get rid of your negative thoughts and beliefs and start taking charge of things at hand. Also, stop focussing so much on the pitfalls, and start working. Listen to music that speaks to your heart and you will be at peace with yourself.

Leo: The ever energetic Scorpio’s dictionary lacks the word dependence, says Ganesha. And true to this, you shall remain very active today. Your abundant energy will allow you to take work by its horns, and this will go a long way in giving you the moniker ‘workaholic’. So, wipe the slate clean by finishing all pending tasks, as today, you shall be immersed in work.

Virgo: Leadership is your forte and you shall receive kudos for the manner in which you handle your team. Much awaited promotions will materialise and so will some extra cash in your wallet. Wisely enough, you didn’t get all this by not effectively balancing home and work, says Ganesha. Don’t slip on this tight-rope walk.

Libra: Expect some annoyance from the ‘man in the chair’, or people in charge who may be looking towards throwing a wench in your way. But know that it is just a blip on the radar. Your fortune is too powerful for anyone to affect it negatively. Stick to your task and dig into your imagination to find a way around the blips. Your ability to think out-of-the-box will perplex your perpetrator, chuckles Ganesha.

Scorpio: Your rung in the social ladder just went higher today. But be wary of green-eyed monsters and ill words. Fight tooth and nail – if necessary – to protect our reputation, says Ganesha. But also learn to find your enemies’ Achilles’s heel and target it ferociously.

Sagittarius: Your business is likely to grow with leaps and bounds, foresees Ganesha. Increase in financial returns will keep you happy for the entire day. Work in progress gives out positive signals. Your expert advise will be valued at work. In short, a day full of activities.

Capricorn: Your exuberance and self-confidence will become the talk of the day for those around you. But it’s not for nothing that you will attract so much attention. You will derive pleasure in accomplishing herculean tasks today, and Ganesha says you will do justice to work too. At home, everything will go smooth and you will enjoy and share the peace in your life with your wife. On the whole, you will have a cheerful day ahead.

Aquarius: Team work and cooperation bring out the best in you, so you must make the most of a chance to work in a group. It could be brainstorming, or campaigning for an environmental cause or even playing beach ball! A game of cards in the evening, and consider your day well spent, says Ganesha.

Pisces: The workaholic in your bursts to the fore with a vengeance, and today will see you tackle pending projects with the zeal of a Holy Templar crusader. Your energy levels will be unflagging, and your enthusiasm to wipe your slate clean admirable. Make the most of it, says Ganesha.