Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today is reserved for your hobbies and obsessions. Doing the things you love will give you a high, and it will reflect in the way you treat your loved ones, says Ganesha. Your mind may not be at work, but your seniors may thoughtfully allow some concessions.

Taurus: The day is coloured in the shade of arguments and belligerence for most part of today, predicts Ganesha. You may spend the afternoon in lengthy business discussions with friends. Things will look up by evening as you might get some special treatment from your soul mate.

Gemini: You are likely to begin the day by setting new goals and benchmarks for yourself. But minor problems will spoil your plans. In the afternoon, your financial standing may give you a slight scare. Ganesha advises you not to lose heart. You may spend a spiritual evening doing meditation. After all, it helps to pray once in a while.

Cancer: Your relationship with your lover may get a little messy today. But it has little to do with the lack of love and more with too much of it. The two of you will get extremely emotional, and if your sweetheart has the same sun sign as yours, the situation may get ridiculously emotional. However, if you do manage to control your emotions, this is going to be a wonderful day for your love life.

Leo: Have you ever marvelled at how circus artists do all those tricks while walking the tightrope? Well, don’t be too surprised at their abilities, because as far as Ganesha sees, today you have some pretty good skills yourself as you balance business and pleasure. On the home front, be proud of your children as they excel in academics and sports. On the social front, Ganesha thinks you shall find the time to mingle with friends and relatives.

Virgo: Ganesha foresees you upping the ante today. You will set new limits for yourself and break existing barriers today. The afternoon may see you being alarmed about the health of your finances. Trivial matters will spoil your spirits, but attain the next level by spending the evening in spiritual well-being.

Libra: Possibilities are you want to run away today… at least when it comes to work. You would love to take a break and perhaps tour. Call it re-energising yourself, but the trip shall allow you to learn many things about life and work. So, it’s well worth the effort. Let your ingenuity flow freely, and stump people with your pledge and promise. Just make sure it’s not the moon you are offering to others; some things no one can deliver, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: A maddening passion will grip you early in the day today. You shall be willing to go over the edge of the world to lease your beloved. Ganesha sees you being equally sensitive and gentle with the elderly. For some, marriage news is likely to come in the evening.

Sagittarius: The welfare of your children is going to be of supreme priority for you today. Afternoon promises to bring good news about their academic performance. Later in the day, meditation and prayer will take the lion’s share of your time.

Capricorn: Love will top your priority list once again, and will make innumerable demands that you will strive to meet, says Ganesha. If you currently have any research work on hand, expect a breakthrough today. Besides, you will reminisce the good old days and will long to relive time spent together with family and friends. This longing you will share with someone who is a part of your fond memories.

Aquarius: You may get a chance to fulfil some promises today. Those of you in the legal profession will find things going well for you. You aim to excel in whatever you do, and if nothing else, you will derive huge work satisfaction. Some good news by afternoon will lighten the day, says Ganesha.

Pisces: While you have cultivated a wide network of acquaintances, it is that core group you have nurtured over the years that will stand you in good stead now. In times of need, it is good to know that you can bank on their support. Today, you will get your chance to experience the benefits of their friendship, says Ganesha.