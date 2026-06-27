Planetary movements set the tone for the day ahead, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Today’s horoscope covers love, career, finances and personal growth, helping each zodiac sign prepare for what lies ahead.

Aries: You are keenly interested in supernatural and occult phenomena, and today you will indulge in this hobby. You may buy a glossy hard-bound book on tantra or other paranormal things. However, Ganesha warns you to use the knowledge that you gain only for peaceful purposes.

Taurus: All is not likely to go well during this day says Ganesha. Though you will sail most of the day smoothly, problems are very likely to come up. At the professional level you are not likely to face obstacles or difficulties. Your relations with your parents turn awkward and unpleasant. You could be getting into a serious argument with them and thereby displease and disappoint them. You need to respect their views and wishes and if necessary tender sincere apologies, if necessary.

Gemini: You will be filled with concern and sensitivity towards others, and will bestow your blessings upon many. However, being too emotional is not advisable. Your emotions could get in the way of your progress at work front. You need to listen to your head over your heart when it comes to professional matters, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your live. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. You may spend a lot of time with your loved ones, says Ganesha.

Leo: You need to keep your temper in check and guard against being aggressive today. You need to channelise your energies towards some productive pursuits; you may make someone the target of your anger. The good thing about the day is that you will make satisfactory progress on work-related issues.

Virgo: You are renowned for your leadership qualities and today they will be much appreciated for the way you manage your team. You will get a long-overdue promotion and will come in for some extra cash. Ganesha says you received all this by wisely balancing work and home, so be careful not to slip up on this front.

Libra: Ganesha says today will be a wonderful day and bring forth a breakthrough for you. You shall get to know and learn a lot from the topmost officials and elderly people. The higher-ups in your office will give you good support today. Ganesha warns you to stay away from judicial proceedings or pleadings, as today is not a good day for fighting court battles.

Scorpio: Socially, you enjoy being in the limelight as all the eyes are focused on you. However, beware of evil eyes that may not have good intentions towards you. You are a good soul and never hurt anyone. But, at times, it’s important to know your foe’s weakness to be on the safer side.

Sagittarius: Scorpios beware. Tough times today is on the cards, and you may perhaps find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. But put in your best to overcome this situation and strive to be independent economically. The secret, says Ganesha, lies in diligence, optimism and tones of patience.

Capricorn: You are beaming with optimism and positive energy. Such strong vibes will penetrate through the day and maintain the energy level right till the end. Not everyone is blessed with such spirit, so will certainly have an upper hand at work, be it your profession or business, says Ganesha. You will enjoy a smooth, peaceful and beautiful married life with your spouse, blesses Ganesha.

Aquarius: You are an excellent team player and your performance reaches a new high when you are a part of a group. Be an active member of your group, express your opinions, share your knowledge and see how your team becomes the winning team, says Ganesha. Wind up your day by hanging out with friends and family.

Pisces: Today you will feel like sharing your innermost feelings with those that you are close to. You will find yourself communicating better and this will result in attracting intellectual people towards you. You will get an opportunity to work with very educated and well-established people. This will result in personal progress at work, says Ganesha.