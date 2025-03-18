Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today you may try to make your loved one happy, and perhaps even try to woo the person in a fresh manner. You may not be too satisfied with your friends and relatives, but, Ganesha says, you can expect to go to a party in the evening and make new friends.

Taurus: This opt a good day for being too firm or demanding. Ganesha advises you to steer clear of conflicts, arguments disputes. If you cannot avoid confrontation be sure you are the one who will have to step back. Loss of face and self esteem may be unavoidable. You need to face the fact that this is not your day. Don’t meddle in extraneous issues. Maintain a low profile and stick to your own work. Don’t meddle in extraneous issues. Be calm and composed. Act sensibly.

Gemini: You will be in the mood to pursue your heart’s many desires today. You will want to spend more time with your family and your children. You need to translate desires into action by better balancing your schedule, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is likely that you will reach an important milestone in life today. Keep in mind that your success may be a cause of envy for a few people, some of whom may want to harm you. You are left with two choices: either try to help them out of their troubles and miseries, or prepare for a battle.

Leo: Forget the weather. Today, the only thing shining bright are your chances of spending some quality time with your near and dear ones. Going along these lines, Ganesha wonders how long has it been since you last did the same. So, make the most of this lucky day. Chances are that you shall make new friends, who might turn out to be very supportive in the future. Ganesha wishes you the very best on this eventful day.

Virgo: Business acumen is natural to you. Your management skills are immaculate. Move with imagination, innovation and motivation to further your enterprise, advises Ganesha. Feel free to express and exercise your sense of judgement, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be more aware about your beauty and outward appearance and try to enhance it by going to a beauty parlor. You will spend most of your time looking after your external beauty. Due to this you will not be able to pay attention to anything else other than your looks.

Scorpio: Retail therapy with your loved ones is a perfect recipe to have a good time! You will be more than willing to buy things of their choice. Haggling will be a trait you have closeted today as you go about being lavish in your expenses, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Staying away from home, for a long business trip may be painful. But, when you strike great deals, it’s worth it. Besides good returns from business, Ganesha also has many other surprises in store for you. Be hopeful!

Capricorn: You will walk down the memory lane, cherish those lost moments and later on feel an urge to meet or contact old friends, says Ganesha. Expectations of your near and dear ones, however, may seem burdensome. You will still see the brighter side of everything, and spending quality time with your sweetheart will certainly re-energise your powers to deal with difficulties.

Aquarius: Your will finally end today and you will enjoy the fruits of your hard-work. You are very good a considering all the pros and cones of every situation/project, drawing a plan on paper and distribution of responsibilities, however, execution of those plans is a problem area for you. Be practical to be successful, assures Ganesha.

Pisces: In spite of the hardships that you will encounter on your way, your high spirits, enthusiasm and innate confidence will overcome all obstacles. And no matter how troubled the day starts, it ought to end on a cheerful note, says Ganesha.