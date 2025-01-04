Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: If you are a gadget freak, today you will have enough opportunity to flaunt your knowledge and impress everyone else. Students with a scientific bent of mind will excel in their studies. Ganesha advises housewives to experiment with their own recipes, and not to worry about the oven – it will not burst.

Taurus: This day, you need to watch out against your selfish and possessive tendencies. Ganesha advises you not to be too determined or demanding. Try not to be self-centred. Do not impose your needs and wishes on anyone. You should act generous and large-hearted towards one and all; particularly towards your spouse. This, you can be sure, will increase and enhance the love, warmth and intimacy you share with others.

Gemini: You will be more inclined towards religious teachings and rituals today. You will probably visit a place of worship and spend some time there and this will bring you mental peace and calm. However, you still need to do justice to your duties, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is high time you pay attention to your family. You have been so lost in work and in making money that you have almost forgotten the very people you have been slogging for. Your spouse has been trying hard to improve the relationship. Ganesha feels it is time you respond to your partner’s needs.

Leo: If you are wondering whether you’ll get the carrot or the stick today, then Ganesha has some good news for you: the day promises to bring only rewards for you. This will be especially true for your workplace, where your innate talents get recognised today. Expect positive support from your colleagues, and oodles of inspiring tips from your superiors. Just be careful not to get carried away by your success. What goes up must come down, cautions Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha feels that today may be an important turning point in your life. You will look to secure the money required for your bright future. Relationship matters will top your priorities during the afternoon today. You may also feel the need for spirituality, so try your hand at meditation and yoga.

Libra: Get a bigger wallet, since it is very likely that today shall prove to be a money-making day for you. It might be through some sort of a partnership deal that this may happen, predicts Ganesha. Destiny lends you a helping hand and guides you in your goals. But it is your sentiments that may darken your thoughts today. Don’t stress yourself out too much, and try and keep your expectations under control. The hen that laid the golden eggs laid only one egg a day!

Scorpio: You are quite vocal about your ambitious plans, says Ganesha. But, being too harsh on yourself or others for that matter may spoil your relationships with many people. Stay away from lengthy discussions to avoid any conflicts.

Sagittarius: You nearly become a superhero in the eyes of your near and dear ones, says Ganesha. And what more? You love your new avatar. Good news is on its way as promotion or increment is on the cards.

Capricorn: Paradise is where patience leads you, success is the other terminus, says Ganesha. Keeping your cool will benefit you in more ways than you would have imagined, so think twice before you unleash your vengeance on your foes. You are also likely to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your beloved and make him/her feel wanted. Colleagues will appreciate the amiable and amusing side of you.

Aquarius: Today, you will understand the value of your job. You decide to do away with everything that has been hampering your work till now. You realise you need to set some long-term goals in your career. Grab the opportunity while the intention lasts, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Today you will feel generous and calm. You will shower those in the family who are younger than you with this generosity and as a result, be the object of their fondness. With a clear perspective, you will be able to see things for what they are. The only downside of the day is that your expenses might take a toll on your wallet, says Ganesha.