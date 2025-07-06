Here’s how the stars are aligned and what you can expect today. Read the daily horoscope for today to gain insights into each zodiac sign. Starting from love relations to financial matters, keep on reading to know more.

Aries: If you are related in any way to the media, Ganesha predicts that you will taste success today. Since all the focus is on you, it is a great time to exhibit your skills. Your talents will get recognition, and your short-term goals will come to fruition.

Taurus: The planets are not well disposed towards you today, fears Ganesha. There are strong chances of crossing swords with someone, getting into a serious personality clash. Not good comes out of it. You may simply end up alienating those who are otherwise well disposed towards you. Later in the day, the situation will ease out. Do not, on the evening, miss out on a chance of dining out with friends and family members.

Gemini: It is the right day to reveal your innermost feelings to your loved ones and friends, and as well as to make them privy to your thoughts and opinions. Your courteous and kind nature will come to the fore today. Health and diet should not be issues today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The Swiftness of your work will mesmerise people. They will make comparisons with you. Yet they cannot catch up with you. You are not at all greedy, nor do you make any needless demands at any time. You will feel greater understanding and proximity with your spouse.

Leo: Your expenses will increase today owing to your carefree attitude. You need to curb your spending. The later half of the day will see you deal with minor issues related to the workplace. If you ignore these issues now, they will crop up into major problems later on. Hence, resolve them immediately, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The only thing you have to do is begin what you want to do; don’t bother about results, they will come automatically. Ganesha says monetary dealings will be beneficial, but warns that things may not turn out to be as stimulating as you would have wished. Ganesha, therefore, advises you not to expect too much, just flow with the tide.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day for you. The ladies in your life will prove to be beneficial to you. You will be able to progress in your office because of your skills and abilities. You will be closer to your beloved today. You will show more interest in new topics and ideas.

Scorpio: The day begins with challenges at work, predicts Ganesha. But, don’t you worry, as you have all the zest to tackle your career front. Evenings will be full of social exchanges, and attending parties and dinner with friends is on the cards.

Sagittarius: You are on a creative high today. You may be painting or sketching during the first half of the day. You may even find time to go through your past possessions and treasures. And during the later half of the day, you may be busy giving your cosy corner and home a new look, a makeover. A pleasant day is in store for you, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You don’t experience mood swings every day. It is a rarity that you through tantrums. But today it is one of those rare days. You will get irritated by the smallest of things and feel very disturbed. This will not last for long, though. By the end of the day, you will feel energetic and be the first one to take any risks, says Ganesha. You’ll have a personality that others wish to have.

Aquarius: You work while you work and play while you play. This approach certainly contributes a lot to your success, says Ganesha. You stay focused on your goal and make each step boldly, but wisely. Enjoy the evening in the presence of your friends and family members, and bring a joyous end to the day, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You will be successful in defeating your enemies, and seeing your capabilities, some people might try to involve you in illegal activities. Ganesha advises you to be cautious of these people. Head for a long drive or take a walk if things begin to bother you, as this puts you in a better mood, says Ganesha.