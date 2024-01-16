Aries: You’re finally impressed by the yogis. A degree course in Art of Living? Ganesha approves. You may even fulfill a desire to begin lessons in music or dance, or something that has interested you for a long. A good, good day, and it smells of sweet success.

Taurus: You need to be very practical and realistic in all that you do today, urges Ganesha. You are known to be pretty emotional and sensitive and generally go by your feelings. Your mind and your reason do not normally feature in your decision-making. Even minor problems and complications get you worked up. Try to remain focused and down to earth this day. Sometimes you need to let your mind rule over your head. Follow your reasoning while making decisions.

Gemini: Your long-term goals seem to be shaping up well. You may also expect some good news, which will change the course of your life. Play a waiting game in matters of auctions and sealed tenders. And memorise these words: Prevention is better than cure.

Cancer: Today, you may focus your entire attention on your relationships – your ties with your parents, spouse, children, siblings, and even neighbours. However, all that effort and energy may not get its due, and you may get a cold response from one or more of your relatives. Still, there is no reason to lose heart. Ganesha feels that they will come around some other day.

Leo: The bourgeoisie feasted on cake, while the masses starved for want of a mere loaf of bread. Ganesha foresees something similar for you today, as you show the propensity to indulge in unwanted expenses. Whether it is impulsive decisions or compulsive buying, they shall not serve as an excuse for a later date when the milk is already spilled. Remember the fable of the Grasshopper and the Ant? Learn to exercise restraint.

Virgo: You will be cool as a cucumber today. Nothing that happens will unsettle that composure, says Ganesha. Your loved ones will stand tall and strong behind you, and inspire you to overcome obstacles. Your work will reflect the dedication, says Ganesha. Go ahead and ask for work that is intellectually taxing.

Libra: Sit back and think hard about what is it that you want when it comes to your business enterprises, because there are many ways to go about things at work, and they all shall lead you somewhere different. The stars favour you today with a golden touch, so take it in your stride and make hay while the sun shines. Learn to take charge and take initiatives, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Today, Ganesha is in the mood to give you health tips. Cultivate healthy eating habits and exercise regularly to stay away from disorders like obesity. Irregular eating habits and unhealthy lifestyles may lead to many other troubles. Eat healthy, and stay happy.

Sagittarius: Your friend base is slated to multiply today. At work, additional responsibilities will be thrust upon you, and you will also be given charge of new resources. Ganesha predicts you will take up the challenge and emerging triumphant in all spheres today.

Capricorn: Overcome with feelings, you may make decisions that may stand in the way of success. Don’t let your sentiments ruin your prospects because the damage done will be beyond repair, warns Ganesha. Today, there are also chances that your down-to-earth nature and amiable approach will win the hearts of many. A bit of caution and guidance from the elderly will help you move on the right path.

Aquarius: You will come out top in whatever you choose to do, and success will smell honeysuckle sweet! Naturally, recognition and rewards await you. Take your friends to that trendy café; you needn’t wait for a reason to party, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Major expenses are coming your way, but the good news is a lot of them can be avoided simply by drawing a line between your needs and your wants. Exercising a little restraint now will go a long way in boosting your savings later on, says Ganesha.