Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You will want to catch up with old friends that you have been neglecting for some time. The stars suggest that you will enjoy yourself. Your excitement will brighten up your activities. Your frankness and honesty are what set you apart from others, says Ganesha.

Taurus: This day you will tend to be too bossy, too harsh on your subordinates or employees and end up making them miserable as well as hostile. Their insubordination could corrode the respect you get and, in addition, make things unworkable. This acrimony and ill will is sure to spread and foul up your larger professional connections and interests. Ganesha urges you to be particularly sane and sensible. Conduct yourself as you would normally do.

Gemini: You will try to think up creative ways to perform your daily routine to get a break from the boredom and the rut of your daily schedule. You need to mingle more with people and practice some humility. Guests will come to visit your home. You will spend the evening in conversation with your family, friends or neighbours, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day looks set to be so good that you may end up inviting jealousy and envy from people around you. The stars are favourable for matters pertaining to heart. In short, a great day for boosting love and relationships. Fantastic opportunities may come your way, if you have been looking to woo a sweetheart, whispers Ganesha. However, don’t let this heady feeling make you attempt something inappropriate, which may then spoil your reputation.

Leo: It is an important day for you. Everyone in the office will accept your capabilities and will praise you. You may incur expenses on entertainment and luxuries. Your financial difficulties will now be solved. It is better to have an eye on long-term gains. A progressive day on the whole, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today will be a pleasant day full of surprises and unforeseen changes. You may go for a long drive with your beloved. The trip will be very interesting and will calm your frayed nerves. All in all, Ganesha says, it is an optimistic and happy day, so go ahead and get the best out of it.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will use your mental competency to complete all your work on time. You may not give complete attention to your family as you will be spending time in the office or at work. Your extraordinary intelligence will be showcased at work today. Ganesha says do not forget your family which has played a huge role in your success.

Scorpio: You are one social butterfly today. However, by shunning the gossip, you spread kindness and happiness in your social groups. People will look up to you today for this reason. What goes around, comes around; spread joy and you are sure to receive joy, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: It’s time for some entertainment. Movies, picnics and dining out is on your mind. Invite your beloved and enjoy quality time with each other. Also, you will spend time with your family and friends, and attend a music concert together.

Capricorn: Though you leave no stone unturned to identify the opportunities coming your way, you need to keep your guard on whenever you are a part of a legal matter. Financially, you’re likely to bear some heavy losses, and if you’re a dealer or a broker, the chances of suffering from them are even higher. Take some precautionary measures well in advance, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: You wish to have more than twenty-four hours in a day! You are determined to finish off your pending work but somehow you will find it extremely difficult to get the load off your shoulders. You will try everything; from cancelling your vacations to postponing your dates, but nothing will seem enough, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: Ganesha feels that you will sympathize with people today. This will help you get people’s good wishes. You can prove to be a good boss, co-worker, husband or wife and son or daughter. Ganesha advises you to carry on with these virtues.