A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: You’re finally impressed by the yogis. A degree course in the Art of Living? Ganesha approves. You may even fulfil a desire to begin lessons in music or dance, or something that has interested you for a long time. A good, good day, and it smells of sweet success.

Taurus: Your business is going to thrive today, says Ganesha. Your plans, projections, speculations and gambles are likely to pay off and give you good dividends. You will be admired and respected in the business world for your honesty and integrity. You will be in the right frame of mind to think about expanding your business. Your dynamic and enterprising spirit, your firm determination, will get you rich rewards in the near future.

Gemini: If you are in the retail business, planetary positions indicate today is a day for bumper sales. You will set records in making profits. After work, you may want to take your beloved out shopping. Though it may burn a hole in your pocket, the returns you get once you reach home will be worth every penny!

Cancer: Ganesha says that you will carve out your path for progress. You will get respect and recognition from people. Business rivals and illness may bother you. Beware of enemies’ actions. Your alertness will thwart their designs.

Leo: The discomfort of the fish-out-of-water syndrome will be a thing of the past, as today you will be more flexible, says Ganesha. So much so that you may even begin to feel bound by the environment in your office. Ganesha sees this as a good sign, as being adaptable helps you manoeuvre your way around people.

Virgo: The artist in you will set the floor ablaze today. You have the remarkable abilities of a showman and comedian, and people will feel thrilled at your treasure of jokes in the evening, says Ganesha. However, you will do well to conserve some energy for other urgent matters and duties as well.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will try to enhance your skills regarding new technological inventions and will want to learn about the same in your spare time. Ganesha says that if you wish to gain success, you need to first leave your ego behind. Only then will you be able to stride ahead on the path to progress.

Scorpio: Don’t put off cultivating healthy eating habits, says Ganesha. You should do better to control over-indulging in food, as it may lead to obesity. Ganesha advises you to stick to a healthy lifestyle, especially when it comes to meals.

Sagittarius: You may have been experiencing hair loss in the past due to back-breaking stress, but things will begin to clean up today. As complex issues begin to fall into place, you are likely to receive some good news about a promotion or increment. At the end of the day, you will feel content in your comfort zone in the company of near and dear ones.

Capricorn: You are comparatively less experienced than others in the office, but the boss will choose you with the hope of getting the company out of its existing troubles. Trusting your intelligence, skills, and potential, you will be assigned some crucial matters. It is a great deal to live up to such high expectations, but you will be able to do so and win the hearts of many, predicts Ganesha. Personally, you will express your deep emotions to your sweetheart.

Aquarius: You need to think dispassionately and with clarity, says Ganesha. As always, sentiments may come in the way of your success today. Be careful, especially while making decisions that will impact your future. You don’t want to study law just because your friends are doing it!

Pisces: Now is the time when the inner circle of friends that you have nurtured over the years will prove their worth, says Ganesha. It is good to know that in times of need, you can bank on their support and count on their cooperation. You will be able to luxuriate in the benefits of their friendship today.