Curious about what the universe has planned for you today? Whether you’re feeling adventurous, emotional, or just need a little cosmic guidance, your daily horoscope has the answers. From bold new ventures to moments of reflection, here’s how July 18 is shaping up for each zodiac sign, according to Ganesha.

Aries: Today, you will show everyone what you’re capable of. You are likely to come up with great ideas and work strategies, which will prove productive. However, if appreciation doesn’t come your way, Ganesha says you must learn to take disappointment in your stride.

Taurus: The time you previously spent on certain activities may not yield results as expected, predicts Ganesha. You will be reluctant to travel today. You may find yourself wanting more space and freedom of expression. A stroll with your sweetheart, hand in hand, may be the highlight of your day, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You will end up arguing with people owing to your aggressive nature. These people could slander your reputation on account of your enmity. However, you will be able to defeat them. They will have to give up against your intellectual superiority. Be wary, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today looks set to be a day full of extremes, especially when it comes to your shifty moods. However, you will need to keep reminding yourself not to get overly emotional or impractical. Otherwise, you may end up in complicated situations, warns Ganesha. It is high time that you gave due consideration to your health and eating habits. Consciously cultivate change. Overeating is a strong probability!

Leo: Your children’s health may be a cause of concern today, says Ganesha. The best way to put your and your family’s fears to rest would be by paying a quick visit to the doctor. As always, kids remain a surprise package of delights; the happiness of your children shall double your joy as a parent. But then, Ganesha reminds, only a healthy kid is a happy kid.

Virgo: Expenditures will be like oil spills– wasteful and dirty. But cosmic energies and positivity are gathering wind today, and you should do well to make full use of them in your personal and professional life, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says today is the right day to get closer to your loved one. You will spend the evening with your beloved. Today, you will be mentally very energetic too. Make the most of the day.

Scorpio: There are strong indications that today you will be receptive and sensitive towards the needs of other people. Negative vibes will disrupt your thinking, and you will rely on the company of close friends to keep you in good cheer. Do not succumb to the pessimism that might cloud your thoughts today, as it is only a passing phase, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: No pains, no gains. So, when you go through a lot of turmoil and toil hard for your work, the rewards are definitely going to be fruitful, says Ganesha. Time for get get-together and a soiree with family and friends! In a nutshell, a day with a lot of fun activities.

Capricorn: Despite repeated failures, very few realise that the key to success is in having the patience of a saint. Vexation invariably leads to an outburst, which, in turn, can ruin your reputation and prospects in innumerable ways. Today, Ganesha advises you to keep calm and smile back even if faced with an adverse situation. Doing as directed may help you overcome troubles and make the right decisions.

Aquarius: Be sure of your strengths and decisions, and Ganesha guarantees you success. You don’t care what others think about you, but don’t be so indifferent that you ignore their choices, preferences and comforts completely. The smile of your sweetheart will work like a charm, and you will forget all your worries, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Ganesha warns that your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Ganesha indicates that things will look up after two days or so.