Aries: Emotions always pose obstacles. When things go wrong, life seems dispirited. But Ganesha advises you to look at the positive side of things, like the food on the dining table or the clothes in your wardrobe, and you will thank God for granting you a blessed life.

Taurus: This day your energy levels are likely to be below par. You may tend to be restless, inactive, and averse to exerting yourself in any way. Routine tasks, even the important ones could remain unattended. But, says Ganesha, you will try to pull yourself together later in the day, make amends by trying to do something meaningful. Towards this end, success will smile upon you.

Gemini: You have great business plans and can’t wait to launch a few of your ideas today. Your colleagues will lend you their complete support. You may spend the evening decorating your home or finding peace in the arms of your beloved.

Cancer: You will finalise business dealings with your partners today. Your high spirits may be subdued later in the day. However, as evening approaches and you get ready for a party, you will be back in your elements, cracking jokes and generally putting a smile on people’s faces.

Leo: You will be in the mood to provide assistance to others, however you may not be able to succeed in your endeavour. The later half of the day will see your doubts melt away and the picture will become much more clearer. You will need to work hard to attain desired results today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your focus levels will reach their highest point today, says Ganesha. Working will be fun and you shall finish your jobs quickly and efficiently. A twist of tale may crop up its head; worry not, as physical intimacy will take your love affair to the next level, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says you shall have good news in the family regarding the progress of your children. You will present them valuable gifts and will appreciate their efficiency. Due to no reason, in the afternoon you will experience a feeling of sadness. Ganeshji advises you not to take small things on your mind.

Scorpio: Your spouse will shower you with love and warmth today. The afternoon sun may bring good news from distant relatives. On the home front, family members will get special attention, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You shall push yourself to the limit to make sure your authority goes unquestioned. Colleagues and seniors will laud you for your commitment. Expect that wallet to get heavier as you receive some cash gains, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Socialising is on the cards, and with increase in the number of acquaintances will be the increase of your social clout, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you will take to reading, and will pick just about any book. You will set out in search for peace as dusk sets in, and will find solace in holy places, where you would strive to improve your concentration power.

Aquarius: Today, you will realise the importance of time in the business world. Ganesha says you will understand how much risk is involved in going about things in a haphazard manner. As a natural corollary, you will revamp and reschedule a lot of your plans, whether it’s business or travel or just a family vacation.

Pisces: You will need to be as scheming as the proverbial fox if you hope to wriggle out of the tricky situations that you are likely to find yourself embroiled in today. Keep your temper in check if things don’t go your way initially, for the answers to your troubles will come sooner rather than later, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies