Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all 12 zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: Your work and family will vie with each other for your attention. Merrymaking will seem like a good idea in the evening. Your desire for name and fame will meet with success shortly, maybe even today! Ganesha showers his blessings on you.

Taurus: You may spend a majority of your time on your health and well-being today. Business lunch may see some pending negotiations reaching a successful outcome. Research work will progress better than expected, says Ganesha.

Gemini: A day of conflicting emotions awaits you. Your personal and professional life will both be important. Hence, you will experience anxious moments as you try to balance the demands made by both. However, the good news is you will succeed in your attempts and will do justice to all your duties, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will love to stroll in a world of fantasy. Religious impact will prevail over you. You will charter your fantasy to a mysterious level. You will have communion with God at a temple, mosque or church. You will try to draw lessons from your experience.

Leo: You will exercise your will today and will be in the mood to soar like a free bird today. You will not be in the mood to listen to anyone. Work-related travel will be beneficial. Guard against ego clashes in personal relationships, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Contemplating past successes will help you gather the resources for achieving more of them in the near future. New contacts will help you make considerable headway on the road to success. Ganesha says your amiable nature will help you in getting along easily with people.

Libra: Ganesha says that your day today will be extremely busy and as a result, you will be agitated today. Your happy nature will have to bear the brunt of the sad circumstances and situations that life will shower on you, but you will be able to face the situation with your inner strength. You will have to be careful about your health today and will need to watch your diet.

Scorpio: Long, long-pending task of getting your home renovated may begin today. There are a couple of object de art that have caught your eye and you wish to decorate your home with those artefacts. You may even plan a small celebration to share your home’s new look! A great day indeed.

Sagittarius: Running helter-skelter and muddying of affairs is on the menu. Expect not to find even a moment’s peace. But take a break, says Ganesha. And dive right back into the chaos and make the most of it.

Capricorn: Generally, it is difficult for you to maintain a cool head over your shoulders, especially during stressful times. But, to everyone’s surprise, you will display remarkable composure while dealing with challenges today, feels Ganesha. Family life will be smooth, and it will enable you to fully concentrate on your career and increase your efficiency level.

Aquarius: With no major highs or lows, you will have a balanced day today. You will handle everything with great efficiency, and Ganesha gives you a pat on your back for that. Continue to work hard for the day, as your efforts will get noticed, and not only that, you will also understand the value of your hardships.

Pisces: Today will not find yourself in the best of spirits. You need to guard against being sad for the smallest of reasons. Pessimistic thoughts could creep in, owing to some external influences. You need to keep your willpower strong to remain positive. Increasing your awareness will help you see things with more truth and clarity, says Ganesha.