Aries: Today is a bright day, and the stars foretell success for you. If you find yourself in a creative mood, indulge in some activity that will satisfy the urge. But, Ganesha says, if you are driving alone, exercise a great deal of caution to be on the safe side.

Taurus: Ganesha is happy to say that you will acquit yourself well in whatever you do or undertake today. You will show outstanding calibre in handling the responsibilities given to you. If you are participating in a competition, you are likely to be way ahead of others. Those engaged in business can look forward to an exceptionally profitable day. By and large, the day will keep you happy and in high spirits.

Gemini: Maintaining the image you have created in the minds of people, as well as upholding your reputation in society will give you some anxious moments today. You will work hard to improve your social standing and will get results by the end of the day. It is an auspicious and lucky day for you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Not a good day for you in terms of fortune and opportunities. You will constantly find yourself in unwanted, tricky situations without any fault of your own. You, however, are likely to know what to do in such situations by now, for you have been in too many of those in the past. The best course of action will be to stay out of arguments.

Leo: You will get good cooperation from your colleagues and subordinates. In your personal life also you will also gain the support of your spouse and your friends. Other people will be accommodating of your problems and will try to solve them for you. Your expenses may increase, leading to some financial worries, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today, your soul mate will both give and demand pleasant surprises, says Ganesha. Your business partners may bring in some good news. Take responsibility for your past mistakes and make plans for the days to come. Do not be shy of the advice of loved ones, as it will help you more than hinder. In the evening, you may spend quality time with your beloved.

Libra: Sit back and think hard — think about what it is that you really want when it comes to your business enterprises, because there are many ways to go about things at work, and they all shall lead you somewhere different. The stars favour you today with a golden touch, so take it in your stride and make hay while the sun shines. Learn to take charge and take initiative, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You are in a mood of introspection and analysis, says Ganesha. This is likely to give you a clear vision in the days to come. Your systematic approach towards work will provide you with room to think out of the box. Your innovative ideas may bag applause from superiors and bosses.

Sagittarius: You become your own judge today. Through introspection, you try to find the various causes that lead to troubles in your life. Though it may take time, eventually you achieve what you want and try to find reasonable solutions for the same. However, make sure you do not waste your entire day pondering about the glitches; move on, Ganesha advises.

Capricorn: It’s going to be a day of pleasant surprises. You will try your level best to help people around you, and will find it exceedingly frustrating when the results won’t be as expected, says Ganesha. In fact, this may even dampen your spirit and shake your self-confidence. But try and transform your weaknesses into strengths — it will help you develop a more positive approach to life.

Aquarius: You will come out on top in whatever you choose to do, and success will smell honeysuckle sweet! Naturally, recognition and rewards await you. Take your friends to that trendy café; you needn’t wait for a reason to party, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Take one cautious step at a time today, says Ganesha. You will discuss intimate matters at home and official matters at work, but be careful about whom you trust, and deception from someone close might lead to worry and stress in the future. Even though you are an emotional person, lay onus on working with your head over your heart today as people might try to take advantage of your nature and step on your shoulder, feels Ganesha.