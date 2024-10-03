Aries: Ideas play havoc in your head today. The good thing is that you will execute them well. Here is a word of caution for you: avoid hasty decisions. Experienced people will help you find a firm footing. Ganesha advises you to pay heed to elders’ counselling.

Taurus: Religious sentiments will be ruling your thoughts today, says Ganesha. This is a great day for making a trip to a temple or a popular religious destination. You should take your parents and other family members along on this auspicious journey. Your parents are sure to shower their love and blessings upon you and pray for your well-being. All in all, the day will turn out to be a hectic, and tiring one; but, very satisfying and enjoyable.

Gemini: You will be faced with household problems and worries about your children today. You will need to help your children with schoolwork in the morning. In the evening you will likely head out to dinner with family and friends and relax, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. The opposite sex may find you irresistible.

Leo: Don’t expect you’ll be handed everything on a silver platter. Especially today, you must put such expectations on the back burner, says Ganesha. Today, you would do better to dig deep into your resources of persistence, as a somewhat less productive day awaits you. But do not let this momentary glitch upset you; stick to your plan and slog it out. Efforts made today will have a major bearing on the fruits you receive in the future.

Virgo: You will charm people with your flexibility of thought and willingness to adjust today. Those under the spell of love will see an unexpected turn of events; but don’t panic, as things will eventually work out in your favour. Some quality family time is also on the cards. Strengthen the family bond by adopting your responsibilities and paying respect to family traditions and conventions, advises Ganesha.

Libra: Somebody in a position of power at your workplace may decide to pick on you, just for fun. But your luck is strong, and no one but your own thoughts and misgivings can harm you. You shall find it relatively easy to come out of these troubles; much to the chagrin of those who wish otherwise, predicts Ganesha.

Scorpio: If you have recently started a joint business venture, today you may take your first step towards sealing a profitable deal. However, you should buy some time before signing any contract today; also, be cautious that you do not get the short end of the stick. The best thing is to go through the finer points of the deal in order to avoid any misgivings in the future, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You will enjoy the magic of the Midas touch today, feels Ganesha. In business, sheer brilliance will help you derive the best possible results in productivity and clinching new contracts. Your approach, in general, will be methodical, disciplined and systematic for most of the day.

Capricorn: Your power of reasoning will be strong today, says Ganesha. Those of you beginning your career will show a disposition to take up a job in television or print media. The spiritual side of you may also come to the fore and make you feel at peace, especially when visiting a holy place.

Aquarius: You zoom in on research and development today. Your fabulous work speaks volumes and your commitment pays off. You’re keen to play Romeo today, and all your gimmicks and surprises will work wonders! Love on, says Ganesha.

Pisces: For those who are salaried, today should be a progressive day for you. Important meetings at the workplace will benefit from your presence and the suggestions you have to make. This should enhance your relationship with your superiors. Compliments galore will come your way throughout the day. There are also indications of an important event occurring in your personal life today, says Ganesha.