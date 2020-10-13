Jhansi (UP): Uttar Pradesh seems to have become a haven for criminals. Even before a month has elapsed after the Hathras gangrape incident, another such crime has come to the fore. Eight college students have been arrested after a minor girl was allegedly blackmailed and raped inside their hostel here. The district administration has said it may invoke the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said the girl was allegedly raped by one of the accused. The others stood outside the hostel. The crime was committed even as an examination was underway on the campus.

“Since, the crime spot – the hostel – was a bit away from the college building, nobody noticed what was happening” the SSP said.

The SSP added that the girl filed a complaint against the eight accused. All the accused were arrested by Monday night. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, the SSP informed.

Kumar also said the police will probe how the students reached the hostel of government polytechnic institute despite it being closed. He said informed a case has been registered. It will be taken to a fast-track court so that justice is served expeditiously. He said that the accused will be given a harsh punishment.

“During the probe, it was found that all the accused are students of the government polytechnic college. They also extorted Rs 3,000 from the girl by blackmailing her,” the SSP said.

Police also said the girl had gone to meet a friend. They were near the college when the accused forcibly took her to the hostel. She said the accused eight also thrashed her friend when he tried to intervene.

District Magistrate A Vamsi said orders have issued to rusticate all of the accused from the college.

“The district administration is mulling to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. At the time of the incident, an examination was underway and despite this the accused indulged in the act. Hence, a strong message should go to society,” asserted Vamsi.

Under the NSA, an individual can be taken into preventive detention without a charge for up to 12 months. This is if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed at the local level to help the policemen from Sipri Bazar police station. The case comes under this police station’s jurisdiction,” Kumar informed.

The SSP also said the girl was being offered counseling. This is being done so that she or her parents don’t face any mental pressure.