Nuapada: A security guard engaged at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) died while undergoing treatment Tuesday afternoon. He had fallen sick after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine injection January 23. The 27-year-old security guard was identified as Nanikaram Keunt of Dianmunda village in Nuapada district. His family members alleged that he had died due adverse effects of the vaccination.

According to a source, Keunt was on duty Monday at the DHH. He complained of ill health in the evening. Later, he was admitted to the hospital by some of his colleagues. As his condition deteriorated, a decision was taken to transfer Keunt to VIMSAR, Burla. However, as steps were being taken for his transfer, Keunt breathed his last.

“My brother was not feeling well after receiving the vaccine shot. Though we asked him to take rest, he ignored and went to attend his duty. At around 6.00pm Monday, he fell unconscious and was admitted to the hospital. He was not suffering from any disease prior to the COVID-19 vaccination,” claimed the deceased’s brother Rohit.

The bereaved family members including colleagues of the deceased staged a protest outside the DHH Tuesday evening. They demanded adequate compensation and job for the kin.

Nuapada chief district medical officer (CDMO) Kaliprasad Behera refuted allegations raised by Keunt’s family. He said that the security guard did not die due to any adverse event following immunization (AEFI). The state Health and Family Welfare department also denied Keunt’s death was due to the vaccination, in an official statement.

PNN