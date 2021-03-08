Bolangir: Tension gripped the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here after family members of a patient who died Monday created a ruckus alleging medical negligence. The situation went out of control when the family members and relatives of the deceased reached the hospital and started vandalising properties. They vented their ire at the doctors and nurses as well by attacking them. For some time, the hospital compound resembled a battlefield.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the hospital and overpowered the protesters and brought the situation under control.

Reports have been lodged from the deceased patient’s side as well as by the hospital authorities. Police so far have detained nine persons in this regard.

According to a source, a youth of Bhurshipali village succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital Monday. The family members of the youth alleged that medical negligence had led to his death.

A detailed probe is under way, it was learnt.

PNN