Basta: A girls’ hostel built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh on the premises of Laxminarayan Mahavidyalay in Basta of Balasore district has been closed by the college authorities. This has caused a lot of inconvenience for students hailing from distant places, a report said.

The hostel was built with funds of UGC and was inaugurated August 15, 2015. 30 to 35 students used to stay in the hostel.

During summer vacation in 2018, the hostel was closed, but it was not opened. The then principal of the college had closed it citing needs of some repair.

Students had been asked to vacate it immediately. Principal Shankar Charan Jena said the hostel was unfit for accommodation of students.

The hostel was expected to open in August, 2019, but it did not happen. Students who used to stay in hostel have to spend on rented accommodation.

A new principal has joined, but the hostel has not been opened till date.

