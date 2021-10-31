Mumbai: ‘One Mic Stand 2’ released last week and garnered a phenomenal response from all corners. The second season went beyond expectations as celebrities like Karan Johar, Faye D’Souza, Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone and Raftaar offered rib-tickling performances and brought the house down with their jokes.

And now, the show has found a huge fan in Sidharth Malhotra, who seems to be loving the show to the bits.

The actor is impressed by the show’s massive success and calls it an interesting concept. Watching a plethora of influential personalities like Karan Johar, Raftaar, Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone and Faye D’Souza come under one roof to test their comic skills, left Sidharth beaming with curiosity. What’s interesting is the actor revealed that he also wants to try his hand at comedy once by getting to the other side of the mic.

He shared a quirky video where he expressed his interest in being a part of ‘One Mic Stand 3’, as he said, “Call Amazon, check who’s doing Season 3 of ‘One Mic Stand’!”

He took to his Instagram and shared a video with the caption, “#OneMicStandOnPrime Season 2 has some really crazy LOL moments! @karanjohar you’re truly a jack of all. @primevideoin.”

The actor exhibited a new side of him as an actor with his sensitive yet strong portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’.

The second season of ‘One Mic Stand’ released October 22 and it has been getting rave reviews from audiences and the connoisseurs of comedy since then.

IANS