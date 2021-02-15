Puri: A hotel staffer was arrested by Puri Sadar police Sunday afternoon for allegedly filming a female tourist from Uttar Pradesh while she was bathing inside her hotel room in Puri.

The police swung into action after the woman lodged an FIR in this regard at Puri Sadar police station which led to the arrest.

According to sources, the woman was from Raebareli district in Uttar Pradesh. She arrived in Puri to visit the Jagannath temple. She reached there by train along with her family members February 11.

The family booked two rooms at Nilachala Bhakta Niwas located on the Grand Road in Puri town for their stay till February 14.

The female tourist was taking a shower in the wee hours of Sunday inside the bathroom attached to Room No.6 of Nilachala Bhakta Niwas. To her utter surprise, the accused staffer recorded her with a mobile phone through the window, the complainant stated.

The woman could know that she was being filmed while bathing. She shouted at the staffer and later narrated the incident before the manager of Nilachala Bhakta Niwas.

Puri Sadar police examined the video footages of CCTVs installed in the lodging facility for surveillance.

The accused was identified as Bikash alias Siba Prasad Mohapatra from Bira Harekrushnapur area in Puri district. Bikash was working as an electrician at the Nilachal Bhakta Niwas, a police official expressed.

Police seized the Bikash’s mobile phone following his arrest. The arrested was forwarded to a local court, the police official added.

Puri Sadar police has registered a case (No.-41/2021) under Sections 354(C), 354(D), 509 of IPC and r/w of Section 66(E), 67 of IT Act in this connection. Police have launched a probe which is underway.

PNN