BHUBANESWAR: 2020 is upon us and like every year, denizens of the capital city are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with a bash.

Hotels and groups based in the city have planned myriad events like musical programmes, cake cutting ceremonies, games and other cultural activities.

A host of lucrative offers have been planned by these chains to attract crowds on the New Year’s Eve. No stone has been unturned in ensuring an entertaining night for families by clubs and hotels.

Staffers of Hotel HHI have planned a number of entertaining shows for the occasion. While ‘Bali Beats’ by Russian artistes is the main attraction of the evening, latest mixes of Bollywood numbers by Electro House, Trance and EDM by DJ Abhisekh will add to the glamour.

“Apart from this, exotic drinks, mouthwatering snacks and fire shows have also been planned for the occasion,” said Prashant Parida, manager, Hotel HHI.

Another city-based hotel, Pushpak has also arranges special events for the occasion. Event manager of the hotel Rudrakshya Badu said, “Odia heartthrob Pragyan Hota will perform along with her live band and celebrity VJ KP. An item dance by a Kolkata-based dance group is also on the cards. This apart, we will also organise fashion shows on the occasion. Our team of chefs will treat your taste buds with a specially-crafted buffet dinner.”

Hotel Kalinga Ashok will bring Tik Tok starts from Mumbai to perform along with Belly dancers for the New Year’s Eve. The celebrations at Hotel Swosti Premium will also be top notch like every year. To mark the zero hour, the hotel has planned two events ‘Shimmer’ and ‘Skylimit’, where revelers will get unlimited drinks and food apart from dancing to their favourite songs played by popular DJs.

Sohini Mishra and Amrita Mishra from Kolkata-based BB Dance group will make the audience groove to their tunes at ‘Twilight 2020’ at Hotel Swosti.

Even the markets have geared up to attract customers. Various shops and supermarkets have offered multiple discounts and offers to woo customers ahead of the festivities. Greeting cards were particularly on demand in the stores of the city.

A store owner Sudarshan Das said, “New Year cards are still in demand. No technological advancement can lessen the craze for these cards. People prefer cards bearing gods and goddesses for the New Year as spirituality is very important in Indian culture and people seek their blessings before beginning something new.”

PNN