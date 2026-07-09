New Delhi: The BJP Thursday fielded Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Prakash Chik Baraik as its candidates for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal, hours after the three former TMC MPs joined the party.

The three leaders had recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC, prompting the Election Commission to announce bypolls to the three seats vacated by them.

According to the BJP, Dev, Roy and Baraik were named as the party’s candidates for the by-elections with the approval of the party’s central election committee.

In a separate notification, the BJP also announced name of its candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll to Manjhalpur in Gujarat, fielding Satishbhai Govindbhai Patel from the seat.

The Rajya Sabha bypolls will be held July 24 and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.