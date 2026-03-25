Berhampur: A businessman’s house was looted in the Badabazar police limits of Ganjam district, with thieves decamping with around 1 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash, police said.

The incident took place at Premanagar under Badabazar police station when the owner, P. Prabhakar, had stepped out for his routine morning walk Wednesday. Prabhakar had been living alone for the past week as his family members were away for work.

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According to reports, the robbers broke open the house grill, entered the premises and carried out the theft. Before fleeing, they locked the house from outside.

On returning, Prabhakar broke the lock and found the house ransacked. He immediately informed the police.

Police rushed to the spot with a dog squad and a scientific team and began an investigation. Officials are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.