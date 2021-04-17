Jajpur: A dupatta around a skeleton that was recovered from a pond near Kapileswar village under Sadar police limits in Jajpur district helped police solve a murder case.

Police had recovered the skeleton from the pond April 8. At a time when the police were at a loss about the identity of the deceased, the dupatta seized along with the skeleton helped identify the deceased. The police came to know that the skeleton was that of Subhashree Rout (Benguli), a resident of Khandra village.

The police’s investigation then zeroed in on her lover Arun Jena, a resident of Mirchandpur. He was arrested from Hyderabad.

Before producing him in a local court April 17, additional superintendent of police (Kalinga Nagar) Jayaram Satpathy and SDPO Narayan Chandra Barik briefed the journalists why and how Arun had killed Subhashree.

Arun, a married person, and Subhashree were in love. Subhashree had eloped with Arun October 30, 2020. Arun kept her at the under construction panchayat office in his village for two days. During her stay there, he established physical relationship with her. On the third day, he sent her with a relative to Bhubaneswar.

She returned to the village from Bhubaneswar in a bus and got down at Kuakhia January 19. Arun picked her up on a bike and kept her at Khandara panchayat office for three days. Then she went to Bhubaneswar and again returned to Kuakhia January 23.

Arun took her to Kapileswar village. They sat on the bank of the pond in the village and were gossiping. When Subhashree asked Arun to marry her, he turned down her proposal outright as he was already married. They had a verbal duel over the matter as Subhashree kept reiterating her demand.

Then Arun thought of getting rid of Subhashree. At about 11 pm, he strangulated her with her dupatta.

He stashed the body in a gunny bag and put some boulders inside it and then threw it into the pond. Thereafter, he took all the clothes out of Subhashree’s bag, threw them into the pond and hid the bag near a house’s boundary wall. Taking her mobile phone along with him, he went to Hyderabad.

Following the direction of SP Rahul PR, a special police team was formed. After identifying the deceased from her dupatta, the case became easier for the police to solve. With the help of the cyber cell, they learnt that Arun was staying in Hyderabad before arresting him.

As Arun’s bail plea was rejected, he was sent to Jajpur sub-jail.

PNN