Mumbai: Pagalpanti actress Ileana D’cruz is grabbing eyeballs with her latest Instagram pictures. Not just fans, even actress Nargis Fakhri was stunned with her stunning pictures.

Fans wait for the starlet to share her stunning pictures on social media. However, not just her fans but her fellow colleagues and dear friends also get impressed by her drool-worthy pictures. Nargis Fakhri is the latest one to get fascinated by Ileana’s picture which the actress shared today.

It seems Ileana is enjoying her Saturday and is in no mood to get out of the bed. The Bollywood hottie, who is in the weekend mood, shared a picture as she is lazying in bed and in the picture, Ileana is looking extremely enticing despite being sleepy.

Amazed by her beauty, her fraternity friend Nargis dropped a comment on her picture and asked how does she manage to look so beautiful while in the bed and also asked the actress to teach her the art.

Ileana captioned the stunning picture as, “Yes I know it’s midday. No I don’t want to get out of bed.#itstheweekendbaby #slumbersaturday.”

While Nargis commented, “how do you look so beautiful while in bed, teach me.”

On the professional front, While Ileana D’cruz was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’ that starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and others, Nargis was last seen in a Bollywood film, titled, ‘Amavas’ and also appeared in a music video.