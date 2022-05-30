Know all the factors and it will help you to accurately estimate the packers and movers charges!

This blog aims to provide you all the necessary details about how the cost gets affected by different elements. They have been categorised into three sections which will give you a pretty good idea about the working of a packers and movers company and how much they will finally charge you.

PRIMARY PACKERS AND MOVERS CHARGES

These are definite charges influencing the cost of other factors too

VOLUME OF GOODS

It hugely influences other factors and exponentially increases the cost!

The volume of goods you are shifting will decide the kind of manpower, the amount of packing, type of vehicle and additional services you are going to need. So, even if your volume increases by 10 kilograms, it may affect other factors & increase the entire movers and packers charges.

DISTANCE

The kilometres between the places you are shifting from & shifting to is one of the major concerns of the Movers-Packers company. The commonness of the place you are shifting also plays a major part in deciding the cost.

For instance, if you contact a packers and movers in Bhubaneswar and want them to shift your goods to Bangalore then it is going to cost you less in comparison to the charges if the goods are being shifted to Bhopal. It is because the Bhubaneswar-Bangalore route is much more frequently used than the Bhubaneswar-Bhopal route.

SECONDARY MOVERS AND PACKERS CHARGES

These are non-definite charges which get hugely influenced by primary factors.

COST OF PACKING

The sophistication of your goods determines the amount of costs you are going to incur. Delicate goods like glass decors, paintings, TVs, ACs, etc need more careful and costly packing than your regular plastic chairs or wooden table.

So, you can get a good idea of the cost of packing just by scanning through your households.

MANPOWER

If you have very heavy things, you certainly cannot carry, load and unload it alone. The Movers & Packers company will consider it as ‘Labour charge’ and add the amount to your final tally.

TRANSPORTATION VEHICLE

You are going to need a large truck or vehicle if you have plenty of household items & planning to shift those at one go. The utility of big vehicles is that it can even transport your two-wheeler and a four-wheeler too.

However, there is one more dynamic factor you should consider! If you are going to share the vehicle with three or four households then the cost will decrease but the time of delivery will get delayed. You can always hire the complete vehicle and get the goods delivered at your desired time but then it is going to increase your overall movers and packers charges.

TIME OF THE YEAR YOU ARE SHIFTING

Packers and movers hike charges during holiday seasons and vacations. This is because most people plan their shifting around this time which increases the demand naturally. But there can be other factors too.

For instance, if you ask Packers and Movers in Pune to shift during Ganesh Puja then they will charge you extra not because of the demand but because of the festive-holidays in Maharashtra.

OPTIONAL PACKERS AND MOVERS CHARGES-

These are charges that are not definite & do not get influenced by other factors.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

If you have a king-size bed or a large dining set, then the Movers & Packers company is not going to ship those as it is. They will either ask you to disassemble it or provide the service by themselves. Anyways it will cost you more unless you know how to dis-assemble and re-assemble your furniture.

EXPERIENCE OF THE COMPANY

It is rare but sometimes an experienced packers and movers company may charge you extra because of their brand value. However, they provide you with quality service and guarantee on-time delivery.

STORAGE FACILITY

It happens many times that you just want to get rid of the burden by transporting the goods first. In such a case the company uses its storage facility to protect your movables securely. They will charge you for this as you are using their storage facility for a period of time.

INSURANCE & TAXES

Insuring your goods means you will get compensated if there is any damage. It may be an optional charge but it is always better to take insurance.

The taxes are the charges that the transportation vehicle is going to incur while crossing state borders will be redirected to your account .

CRUX OF THE ARTICLE

You can always control the secondary and optional factors and invent ways to reduce the cost.

For instance, you can pack by yourself, ask your friends to provide a helping hand & time the shifting process in such a manner that you don’t have to incur storage cost or other surcharges. There are, however, some services which you should avail for a smooth shifting. Hope this blog gives you all the necessary details and now you know how to estimate packers and movers charges in India.