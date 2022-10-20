You can make secure, cashless transactions, whether you get a RuPay, VISA, or MasterCard debit card. But if you’re looking for a debit card that specifically has a large worldwide network and facilitates ultra-secure transactions, you should be getting a VISA debit card.

Now, one can get a VISA debit card from any banking partner. But is the application process same or different for different debit cards? What should you consider before applying for a VISA card? Most importantly, how do you apply for a VISA debit card online? If you’re asking all of these questions, we’ve got the answers to them in this blog. Read on to find out.

Do Your Research

VISA offers a stellar range of debit cards, each catering to a different type of cardholder. Each type of debit card offers additional benefits and perks, depending on your monthly spending and average balance. So, you must choose the VISA debit card you want before applying for it. Here are the different types of debit cards available.

The VISA Classic Debit Card

This is a primary debit cum ATM card that can be used to make cashless transactions or withdraw cash from multiple locations.

The VISA Gold Debit Card

Along with being a regular ATM cum debit card, this card routinely gives special offers on retail dining and travel experiences to cardholders. One can also avail of travel and medical insurance using their card.

The VISA Platinum Debit Card

This debit card is perfect for customers who want more benefits than VISA Gold. Owners of this card benefit from 24*7 concierge services and discount offers.

The VISA Signature Debit Card

This card provides benefits like any-time customer assistance, concierge services, and discounts provided over and above the VISA Platinum debit card.

The VISA Infinite Debit Card

This card provides cardholders with benefits like complimentary lounge access, and unlimited debit card usage demand, no matter where you are.

Apply for a VISA debit card

Once you choose the VISA debit card you want, you can directly apply for it with your partner bank. Remember that different banks offer various application modes for debit cards, and the card eligibility depends on your bank account type. Most banks today allow you to apply online through their website.

If you have a savings account with your partner bank, applying for a debit card is much easier since the bank already has all the necessary details. Keep in mind that you will still need to complete a KYC to get your debit card application approved. For this, you will need to submit the following documents.

Proof of Identity

Proof of residence

PAN card

Form 16 (if PAN card is unavailable)

Two passport photographs

Many banks allow virtual KYC, so you can get a debit card application approved, all without leaving your home.

Over to You

Getting your online VISA debit card is as easy as choosing your preferred card and applying for the same with your bank that holds the savings account. With applications this easy, what are you waiting for? Get a VISA debit card with your banking partner today!