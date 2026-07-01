A video of a woman reading a book titled How to Kill Men while travelling on a metro train has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions and comparisons with recent high-profile murder cases involving women accused of killing their partners.

The clip surfaced amid widespread discussions around the alleged involvement of Siya in the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. Social media users have also drawn parallels with the Raja Raghuvanshi and Saurabh Rajput murder cases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranjul Srivastava (@pranjul.srivastava.7)

In the viral video, a young woman is seen quietly reading a book during her metro journey. At first glance, the scene appears ordinary, but attention shifted when the camera zoomed in on the book’s cover, revealing the title How to Kill Men. The clip quickly gained traction online, garnering thousands of views, likes and comments.

The video sparked mixed reactions. While some users expressed shock and made humorous remarks, others referenced recent criminal cases and speculated whether the woman could be “the next Sonam, Siya or Muskaan.” Some jokingly asked how people could “avoid such women,” while others called for the book to be banned. However, several users urged caution, arguing that no conclusions should be drawn solely based on the title of a book.

The video continues to generate debate and diverse reactions across social media platforms.