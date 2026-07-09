A pillow may appear clean but still develop an unpleasant smell over time due to sweat, hair oil, humidity and poor ventilation. Washing pillows frequently may not always be practical, especially for those that require special care. Simple cleaning methods can help keep them fresh and odour-free.

Regular maintenance can prevent unpleasant smells from building up. Keeping the bedroom well-ventilated, washing pillow covers weekly and using pillow protectors can reduce the accumulation of sweat and oil. Maintaining clean hair and face before bedtime can also help prevent odours.

Sunlight is one of the simplest ways to refresh a pillow naturally. Place the pillow in direct sunlight and fresh air for a few hours, turning it occasionally so both sides receive equal exposure. Sunlight helps remove moisture and can reduce bacteria that may contribute to bad smells.

For a mild fragrance, a few drops of essential oils such as lavender, lemon or eucalyptus mixed with water can be lightly sprayed on the pillow. Allow it to dry completely before use.

One effective home remedy for removing pillow odour is baking soda. Sprinkle baking soda on both sides of the pillow and leave it for about an hour. It absorbs unpleasant smells and moisture. Afterwards, clean the pillow thoroughly with a vacuum cleaner or a dry cloth. White vinegar can also be used by mixing equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle and lightly misting the pillow surface before allowing it to air dry completely. Avoid soaking the pillow to prevent moisture buildup.