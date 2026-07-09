New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s induction into the ICC Hall of Fame drew warm tributes from some of Indian cricket’s biggest names, with former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh joining the celebrations after the landmark recognition.

Ganguly became the 12th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame, with the honour announced during the ICC’s annual conference in Edinburgh. The recognition also came on the occasion of his 54th birthday, adding another memorable chapter to the former skipper’s illustrious cricketing journey.

Among those to congratulate him was former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Congratulations Captain . Happy to hear the Announcement,” Harbhajan wrote on X.

Yuvraj Singh, who was part of Ganguly’s iconic Indian side in the early 2000s, reflected on the former captain’s lasting influence on Indian cricket.

“Congratulations Dada on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Thoroughly deserved! You didn’t just build a team, you built belief in a generation of cricketers. Grateful to have played under your leadership and created memories that will last a lifetime. Congratulations once again,” Yuvraj wrote.

Earlier, batting great Sachin Tendulkar had also extended his wishes to his long-time opening partner. “There aren’t too many surprises left after knowing each other since we were 14. This wasn’t one either. Congratulations @SGanguly99. So happy to see you in the @ICC Hall of Fame!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Ganguly responded with an emotional message of gratitude, acknowledging what the recognition meant to him. “Thank you champion… to be in the same list as you is the biggest job satisfaction ever @bcci,” he replied.

Currently serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly is set to become the 12th Indian overall and the 10th Indian men’s cricketer to receive one of cricket’s highest honours.

One of India’s most influential captains, Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals, scoring 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively across the two formats. Beyond his achievements with the bat, he is widely credited with reshaping Indian cricket during the early 2000s, backing a fearless generation of players and leading the team to the 2003 ODI World Cup final.

His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame now places him alongside some of the greatest names in the history of the game. Previous Indian inductees include Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Virender Sehwag, Neetu David and MS Dhoni.