Hamirpur: The state vigilance department has arrested a dhaba owner and a retired HRTC employee in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission paper leak case after the scam was unearthed in 2022, an official said Friday.

The state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and so far about 25 people have been arrested in connection with the scam.

According to the official, the two accused — Dhaba owner Sohan and retired Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation employee Ravi — were arrested after it was found that the question papers were leaked from their mobile phones.

They had allegedly leaked the papers of the ‘Secretariat Clerk grade’ examination held in April last year, the result of which is still pending, the official added.

Sohan runs a dhaba near the commission’s headquarters, the official said.

DIG Rahul Nath said both accused were questioned last night and thereafter arrested. Some more arrests in this case are also likely to take place soon.

The erstwhile HPSSC was scrapped in February 2023, two months after the paper leak was unearthed December 23, 2022.

Later the HPSSC was replaced by Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA).

PTI