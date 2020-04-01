New Delhi: The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school authorities from class one to class eight in view of the current lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The minister has also said that students of class 9 and 11 should be promoted on school based assessments conducted so far. He has also said that class nine and 11 students who are not promoted this time can appear in school based tests online or offline.

All educational institutions are at present closed in India due to the coronavirus threat. Final exams in schools are usually held in the month of February and March and the new session usually begins in April. However, at present all schools have been closed for a substantial period of time and final examinations at most of the institutions have not been completed. Hence under the present circumstances, Pokhriyal has issued the instructions to promote all students en masse from class one to class eight.

Pokhriyal also said the CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions.

“Have advised CBSE to conduct board exams only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for university admissions. Whenever CBSE is in a position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice. For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon,’ he said.

Agencies