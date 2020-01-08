New Delhi: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry suggested Wednesday to JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to become more communicative with students, take faculty into confidence and facilitate the semester registration process, days after violence ran amok on the university campus.

HRD Ministry officials met Kumar and told him normalcy should be restored at the earliest, a senior official of the department said.

The official also said the VC has been advised to be more communicative with students and take the faculty into confidence.

Kumar, who has been severely criticised by students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus Sunday evening, told the ministry officials that efforts were being made to facilitate the semester registration process for ‘willing’ students.

“Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and GC Hosur had a meeting with JNU VC at the ministry today (Wednesday) about the efforts being made to restore normalcy on campus. He informed the officials about efforts being made for facilitating semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits,” the ministry official informed.

The VC later took to Twitter to inform about the meeting.

A group of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus Sunday evening, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Meanwhile after the meeting Kumar said that the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut the varsity and efforts are being made to restore normalcy.

The Ministry officials also maintained that no such proposal has been received.

“We have not made any such suggestions,” Kumar said following reports that the varsity administration suggested the Ministry about temporarily shutting the campus following the mob violence on Sunday.

“There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate conducive environment for the students,” the VC added.

PTI