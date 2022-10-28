Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming aerial actioner Fighter to release on India’s 75th Republic Day weekend January 25, 2024.

Fighter will see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role.

Turning producer with Fighter, Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film, paying a tribute to India’s armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It’s also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone.

With Producer and Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare vision of bringing an international-scale action film to Indian cinema. Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques and technology in the making of the film.