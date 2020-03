Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid travelling– especially by trains.

Retweeting Ministry of Railways’ tweet, Hrithik wrote: “It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don’t travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary.”

“Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them,” he further said.

March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has “’ound some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky’.

IANS