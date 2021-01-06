Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan has shared a selfie and he strikes quite a serious expression. Hrithik posted a picture on Instagram.

In the image, Hrithik looks seriously into the camera lens dressed in a navy blue T-shirt.

“#seriousselfie,” he wrote.

Hrithik gave two back-to-back hits in 2019 — War and Super 30. He will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha.

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the role of the police officer. The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

The Hindi remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original.