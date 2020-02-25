Mumbai: After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev’s biopic, India Cricket team’s former captain Sourav Ganguly, lovingly called ‘Dada’ by fans, would be the next person to have a biopic.

Sourav had mentioned once that if a biopic on him is made then he would like Hrithik Roshan to play his role. And now there are reports buzzing that Karan Johar might soon make a film on the life of Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is currently serving as the president of BCCI.

According to reports, a couple of meetings were held between the filmmaker and Sourav Ganguly.

Earlier, when Dada was asked about his biopic, he revealed that he had a chat with Ekta Kapoor once, but nothing came out of it.

Dada further said “I liked the MS Dhoni biopic, [M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story]. Tendulkar’s biopic [Sachin A Billion Dreams] was a little different. Now we have a film on the 1983 World Cup-winning team. That will be huge and I will watch it. As far as my biopic is concerned, we will wait and see.”