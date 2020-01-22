Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has shot many car chase and action sequences in his career, but the superstar of the Hindi film industry is yet to play a police officer on screen. He now wants filmmakers to write a police officer’s role for him.

Hrithik recently attended a function organised by the Mumbai Police. He appreciated their efforts in keeping the city safe. “Mumbai is one of the best cities to live in and it is because of the Mumbai police force. I couldn’t make it to ‘Umang 2019’ last year but this year I made sure that I come here. I am feeling wonderful performing at a stage for all the policemen who work for us day and night and keep us safe,” Hrithik said.

Hrithik went on to talk about that one role that he has been craving to play.

“In my entire life I have essayed all kinds of roles. However, I haven’t got a chance to play the character of a policeman. I would urge the filmmakers to write a police officer’s role for me because that will be the most challenging role of my life. I am sure I will make it the best role of my life,” said the Krrish star.

Umang 2020 airs January 26 on Sony Entertainment Television.

It should be stated here that Hrithik’s last film War which also had Tiger Shroff grossed over Rs 400 crore. Hrithik in that movie played the role of an army officer. Now he wants to don a khakee and turn cop.

Well are the filmmakers listening?

Agencies