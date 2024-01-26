Mumbai: Hindi film star Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter earned Rs 24.60 crore at the box office on its opening day, the makers said Friday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was released in theatres Thursday.

“Fighter has set its strong feet at the box office from day one. Released on the eve of Republic Day, the film collected Rs 24.60 crore on day one, Thursday,” a press note from the makers.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

“They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles,” it read.

Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh.