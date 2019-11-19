Mumbai: It’s known to all that Hrithik Roshan is an outstanding dancer. His dance moves from all his movies is enough proof. Even Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have given him the credit of being the best dancer.

He can give a tough competition to anyone in the industry. It seems like this dancing bug was in him right from his childhood.

Recently, the Krrish stars mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram profile to share a throwback video. In the video, we can see the actor sporting a blue shirt with a pair of trousers and dancing on the stage as if nobody’s watching. His mother shared the video and wrote, “#onecapturedmoments”.

Have a look at the throwback video:

On the professional front, this year proved to be a boon for Hrithik as he saw two big hits at the box office. The recently released action flick War, also co-starring Tiger Shroff and ‘Super 30’ which was based on the Mathematician scholar Anand Kumar who trained 30 economically-backwards students for IIT-JEE turned out to be blockbusters.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is yet to announce his next project. There are reports that he might be seen in Krrish 4, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Fans can’t wait for the superstar to come again on the big screen.

While Hrithik is doing just one to two films a year, fans want to see him more on the big screen.