Chhatrapur: The probe into the alleged custodial death of differently-abled daily wage labourer Sushant Sahu gathered pace Wednesday as the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Odisha Police intensified its investigation and Ganjam Superintendent of Police Harish BC transferred all personnel of Kabisuryanagar Police Station and Balichhai Outpost.

Acting on the directions of Director General of Police YB Khurania, a four-member HRPC team, along with the SP, continued its inquiry into the incident.

The team visited Subalaya village, the native place of the deceased, and met his family members.

Officials said the investigators may examine CCTV footage from and around Kabisuryanagar Police Station.

The transfer order, issued by the SP to fill vacancies created following the incident, comes amid mounting scrutiny over the case.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report covering 14 aspects of the incident from the Ganjam Collector and SP within three weeks.

The commission has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to submit an initial report within 24 hours as per guidelines.

Earlier, Southern Range Inspector General of Police Niti Shekhar conducted a preliminary inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Sahu.

The deceased’s wife has demanded stringent action against all those responsible for her husband’s death. The exact cause of death will be determined after the receipt of the postmortem and viscera reports.