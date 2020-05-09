Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of HSC answer sheets will start from May 20 and the results will be published by July end, Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Saturday.

A meeting on evaluation of answer sheets was convened Saturday and the date was decided there, he added.

He further informed that the evaluation will be carried out at 60 centres with strict adherence to social distancing. The teachers will reach the centres assigned to them by May 19.

In view of the expected heatwave like condition expected at that time, the minister added that drinking water provision will be made at the evaluation centres.