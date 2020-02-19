Bhubaneswar: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, 2020 conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will begin Wednesday amid tight security.

According to sources, elaborate preparations have been made by the board and a letter has been sent to all the District Collectors to appoint one official from the district administration as an observer.

The BSE has asked the Collectors to depute one officer from the district as an observer at each examination centre to oversee the conduct of examination in the centre concerned.

Approximately 5,60,905 candidates will be appearing for the annual matriculation exam this year.

Earlier, BSE secretary Srikant Tarai said that a nodal supervisor or exam observer will be engaged in all the 2,888 examination centres across the state to ensure the question papers reach schools safely.

“The exam observers will be present during checking to ensure students do not carry mobile phones into the examination centres. The invigilators and centre superintendents will also not be allowed to carry mobile phones,” the BSE secretary stated.

This year, BSE is roping in lecturers as special squads. CCTVs have been installed at 1,000 sensitive examination centres for surveillance to check malpractice, the sources revealed. The BSE has set up 307 nodal centres and 61 evaluation centres for the exam. The exams will conclude March 2, 2020. The answer sheets will be evaluated between March 18 and April 10.

