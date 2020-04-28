Hyderabad: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for his wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a string of photos and videos from her birthday celebration.

In one image, Samantha sits in front of a pair of chocolate cakes, folding her hands in prayer. In another picture, she strikes a pose for a selfie with husband Naga Chaitanya.

The actress also shared a clip of Chaitanya baking cake for her in their kitchen and captioned it: “Family…. (no points for guessing what I am praying for).”

Samantha is set to make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2.

Samantha, who shot to fame as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in October 2017, and is a daughter-in-law of South Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

On the work front, she was last seen in the fantasy drama Oh! Baby. She also had a cameo in Manmadhudu 2.