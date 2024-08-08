Bhubaneswar: A review meeting to evaluate the activities of Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) was held under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra at Kharavela Bhawan here, Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mahapatra reviewed the corporation’s commitment to providing safe and hygienic drinking water to the public, a fundamental necessity for health and well-being. He also directed WATCO officials to expedite the completion of all ongoing projects and adhere to the deadlines. Mahapatra directed the officials concerned to approach public grievances with empathy and responsiveness and ensure that citizen concerns are addressed promptly and effectively.

During the review, WATCO CEO Pradipta Kumar Swain presented an overview of the corporation’s journey, its achievements, and the current objectives of the corporation. Swain shared the status of various ongoing projects, outlined the action plan for the fiscal year 2024-25, and shared details on future projects which are aimed at strategic initiatives for enhancing water supply infrastructure across the state. Public Enterprises Commissioner-cum-Secretary T Ao and Special Secretary Nihar Ranjan Dash, H&UD department Special Secretary Sagarika Pattanaik, including other officials joined the meeting.