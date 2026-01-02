Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mahapatra Thursday directed all officials concerned and urban local bodies to complete pothole repair work across cities within a stipulated time frame.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Housing and Urban Development department, the Minister emphasised the need for durable and high-quality engineering solutions to enhance road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow. He reviewed the progress of the state-wide pothole clearance drive, taking stock of city-wise performance.

The meeting also assessed the implementation of key flagship programmes such as the Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY) and ‘Sahajog’, along with other ongoing urban development and civic infrastructure initiatives. Mahapatra noted that these schemes play a crucial role in strengthening urban infrastructure, improving civic amenities, and enhancing the overall quality of life for urban residents across Odisha.

Emphasising accountability, the Minister called for continuous field monitoring, strict quality control, and effective coordination among implementing agencies to ensure transparent and successful execution of departmental programmes.

He also highlighted the importance of prompt grievance redressal and citizen-centric service delivery. The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Development department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, and other senior officers and staff of the department. They presented detailed updates on programme implementation and future action plans. The meeting reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban governance, accelerating infrastructure development and ensuring safe, sustainable and citizen-friendly urban environments across Odisha.