Hemgir: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband at Khutipani village under Hemgir police limits in Sundargarh district late Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Hemgir police Thursday arrested the accused, Makund Dhanwar, 34, in connection with the killing of his wife, Pushpa Dhanwar, 30, in the village.

A team led by Inspector-in-Charge Manoranjan Bishi rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. “A case (1/26) has been registered, and the ‘lathi’ used in the assault has been seized,” Bishi said.

According to police, the couple was returning home after visiting the weekly market at Hemgir Wednesday when they got into an argument on the road. In a fit of rage, Makund assaulted Pushpa with a lathi and later dragged her for about 300 metres to their home. Profusely bleeding, she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Makund did not inform anyone about the incident.

Suspicion arose Thursday when Pushpa did not come out of the house, prompting villagers to alert others. Following a tip-off, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. Pushpa’s father, Gunjlal Dhanwar, told police that disputes between the couple were frequent. He lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter was murdered.