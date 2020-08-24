Malkangiri: Security forces have seized a large cache of sophisticated firearms, ammunition and explosives from a Maoist hideout in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, informed Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari, Monday.

During a recent joint operation by Malkangiri DVF and BSF 76th battalion in the Kalimela forests, the security forces have seized 12 bore empty cartridge case with caps, two 12 bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, 2 gas cylinders, 1 lathe machine, 1 carbide gas welding cylinder, lathe machine accessories, iron scrap materials and Maoists literature from the dump, Khilari said.

“This was one of the biggest arms haul in the state which was made in Swabhiman region of Malkangiri district,” Khilari added.

It is suspected that the cache of weapons was dumped in a forest area by Maoists for future uses which were unearthed during the area domination exercise by the security forces.

Khilari also said that from the preliminary investigation police came to know that the Red Rebels were also planning to construct an illegal arms manufacturing factory in the jungle to manufacture guns and repair the weapons in order to launch a future attack on the police personnel.

