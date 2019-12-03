Bolangir: Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of illegal cough syrups, Bolangir police Monday conducted a raid and seized 17000 bottles of cough syrup from a godown at Luhasingha under Larambha police limits of Bolangir district.

A total of 17000 bottles of Eskuf cough syrups were seized in the raid.

In order to curb illegal use and sale of the said cough syrup in Patnagarh subdivision under Bolangir district, Bolangir SP had formed a team under his guidance and supervision.

The team, under the leadership of Patnagarh SDPO SK Naik and comprising of Larambha IIC Binod Bihari Nayak, Patnagarh IIC K Priyanka Routray and others, raided the godown of Satyanarayana Agrawal alias Golu (37) in the presence of witnesses and executive magistrate.

The team seized 100 cartons of Eskuf Syrup with each carton containing 170 bottles of 100 ml each. Meanwhile, Satyanarayana is absconding from his house.

A case under section 21 (C) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at Larambha Police Station in this context.

Following the development, district police Tuesday took out an awareness rally in an attempt to educate citizens about the ills of addiction.

PNN