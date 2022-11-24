Malkangiri: Police and BSF jawans have unearthed a major Maoist dump during an intensive search operation near the forested area of Dhakadpadar village under Jodamba police limits in the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border area, Tuesday evening. SP Nitesh Wadhwani said, police have recovered a huge cache of arms in a pit in the forest. The articles and items recovered included an SMBL gun, a rifle mounted with telescope, a pistol, three 7kg IEDs, three 3kg IEDs, three 2kg tiffin bombs, two hand grenades, two camera flashes, Mao uniforms, batteries, medicines, iron pipes, 33 saline bottles, Maoist literature, and other incriminating articles. The seizure of the red dump is termed as a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national design of the outlaws in the area.

Police suspect the explosives along with other articles belong to Maoist cadres of AOBSZC and were intended for use against innocent civilians and security forces and carry out subversive and anti-national activities. Combing and search operations have been intensified in the area following the unearthing of the dump.

In press statement, the SP said that there is still time for Maoists to join the social mainstream and avail various facilities and benefits being provided by the state government. The SP urged the ultras to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream for welfare of all.